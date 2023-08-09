Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan And Others Pay Tribute To Filmmaker Siddique

A throwback photo of Siddique. (courtesy: PDdancing)

Veteran Malayalam filmmaker Siddique died on Tuesday. Siddique was undergoing treatment for various ailments for quite some time. His condition deteriorated following a cardiac arrest, reported news agency ANI. His funeral will take place in Kochi on Wednesday, reported ANI. Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj Sukumaran and other stars paid tribute to the late filmmaker on social media. Veteran actor Mammootty tweeted in Malayalam, which roughly translates to, "Continuous departures of very dear ones...while experiencing the unbearable pain it causes... Homage to dear Siddique."

Dulquer Salmaan, remembering the filmmaker, wrote, "The gentlest soul. The kindest human. A gifted writer/director. The most incredible humor hiding behind his soft demeanour. He gave us some of the most iconic films. Part of our pop culture and referred to in our everyday conversations. This is an immeasurable loss. Prayers and strength to Siddique Sir's family and loved ones."

Prithviraj Sukumaran, in his Instagram story, wrote, "Rest in peace Sir."

Keerthy Suresh posted a broken heart emoji along with a picture of the late director on her Instagram stories.

Atul Agnihotri posted a throwback picture of the Bodyguard director along with the film's lead actor Salman Khan and he wrote, "Rest in peace writer/director Siddique Sir. Will always treasure the memorable journey we had on Bodyguard. God bless your divine soul."

Filmmaker-choreographer Prabhu Deva tweeted, "RIP. Deepest condolences to the family."

RIP Deepest condolences to the family pic.twitter.com/LXjkvvxxBl — Prabhudheva (@PDdancing) August 8, 2023

Other than Malayalam cinema, Siddique also directed films in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. He famously directed Salman Khan's 2011 hit Bodyguard which also featured Kareena Kapoor.

(With inputs from ANI)