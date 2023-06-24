Holiday Postcard From London, Featuring Kareena Kapoor, Taimur, Jeh And Inaaya

Kareena Kapoor with family. (courtesy: sabapataudi)

Actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were seen having a great time with Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu in London. The four were accompanied by their children Taimur and Jeh as well as Inaaya. Saif's sister Saba Ali Khan accompanied the group. On Instagram, Saba dropped the group picture of Kareena Kapoor with Taimur, Jeh and Inaaya and captioned the post, "Reach for the stars. Sky's the limit! Love my Munchkins." In the photo, Taimur, Jeh and Inaaya posed together in a park during their playtime. Kareena could also be seen in the background.

Fans and followers seemed to love Saba's post. A fan wrote, "You are so nice and beautiful bua. good heart always posting family pics which shows your pure love towards them." Another wrote, "Oh god. Such a cute pic." A social media user wrote, "Cuties Masha'Allah and Of course Kareena."

In 2012, Saif married Kareena and now the couple have two sons -Taimur and Jeh. On the other hand, actors Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu got married in 2015 and welcomed their daughter Inaaya in 2017.

Professionally Saba is a jewellery designer and daughter of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore.

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Rhea Kapoor's The Crew, which also stars Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Tabu. She also has Sujoy Ghosh's next thriller film which is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

