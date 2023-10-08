Kareena Kapoor Shares BTS Pic From The Sets Of Singham Again. Ranveer Singh Reacts

Image Instagrammed by Kareena Kapoor. (Courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Actor Ranveer Singh cannot keep calm as he will be sharing screen space with Kareena Kapoor for the very first time in Rohit Shetty's upcoming film Singham Again.It so happened that on Saturday, the Udta Punjab actress began shooting for director Rohit Shetty's upcoming action film Singham Again and treated her fans to a behind the scenes picture from the sets. In the blue tinted picture, Kareena Kapoor can be seen with her back towards the camera and facing an overturned car. For the caption, Kareena wrote, "Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a picture from the film's set and captioned it, "Do I need to say who I am shooting for? P.S. He is one of my most favourite directors. This is my fourth film with him...and of course not the last ...Ready Steady Go... Rohit Shetty."

Soon after Bebo shared the picture, her fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. Actor Ranveer Singh, who is also part of the film, gushed, "This is my fourth film with him too! And my first with you!"

See what Kareena Kapoor posted:

Last month, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh began the shooting of Singham Again. This is the fifth film of the Singham franchise. On the occasion, director Rohit Shetty, the lead actors of the franchise Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar shared posts on their respective Instagram handles. Akshay Kumar gave the event a miss. The director and actors shared identical pictures. In the first picture, we can see Rohit Shetty performing a ritual at the muhurat. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh can be seen standing at the back. The other picture show Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh standing with folded hands. Rohit Shetty wrote in his post, "Singham, Singham returns, Simmba, Sooryavanshi...12 Years ago, when we made Singham, we never thought that it would turn into a Cop Universe! Today, we begin filming Singham Again... the 5th film in our cop franchisee. ISME HUM APNI JAAN LAGA DENGE! BAS AAPKE PYAAR AUR DUA KI ZAROORAT HAI!"

Take a look at the post here:

Ajay Devgn, who plays Inspector Bajirao Singham in the fanchise, wrote in his post, "12 years ago, we gave Indian Cinema its biggest cinematic Cop Universe. With all the love we have received over the years, the force got stronger and the Singham family got bigger. Today we come together to take our franchise ahead with Singham Again!" Take a look at the post here:

Ranveer Singh, who plays Inspector Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba in the franchise, shared a picture in which he can be seen doing aarti. He wrote in the caption, "Subharamabh. All set to reprise one of my most loved characters from the Rohit Shetty Cop Universe - SIMMBA in #SinghamAgain ! We seek your love and blessings for our new journey." Take a look at the post here:

Singham released in 2011. It featured Ajay Devgn, Prakash Raj and Kajal Aggarwal in the pivotal roles. Singham Returns released in 2014. Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Amole Gupte were seen in the lead roles. Simmba released in 2018, introducing Ranveer Singh in the franchise. In 2021, Sooryavanshi released and Akshay Kumar joined the cop universe. All the four films were hit at the box office.