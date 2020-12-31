Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan And Taimur In Pic Straight Out Of A Bedtime Story

Kareena Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur are all set to bid adieu to 2020 with snuggles and cuddles. The star couple, who usually celebrate New Year on a vacation, will welcome 2021 in their Mumbai home, given the pandemic and Kareena Kapoor's second pregnancy. The 40-year-old actress shared a series of super cute pictures with her husband Saif and son Taimur on her Instagram profile on Thursday afternoon. In the pictures, the family of three can be seen happily posing together sitting in bed. "Ending the year snuggling and cuddling trying to force the boys into a perfect picture... 2020 would not have been possible without the two loves of my life... Marching ahead to new beginnings," Kareena captioned the post.

The actress signed off her post saying, "Stay safe my friends... Love and hope from us. We love you all...Happy new year." These are the pictures that Kareena Kapoor shared:

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan will welcome their second child in 2021. They announced their second pregnancy in August this year. "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support," read their statement. Kareena and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur celebrated his 4th birthday this month. On Taimur's birthday, Kareena announced her pregnancy memoir.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, co-stars of films such as Omkara, Agent Vinod and Kurbaan, fell in love during the shooting of the film Tashan. They got married in the year 2012.