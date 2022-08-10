Kareena Kapoor On Son Taimur Being Paparazzi's Favourite Kid: 'He's Not A Star, He's An Innocent Kid'

Kareena Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor's sons Taimur and Jeh may only be five and one respectively, but both have always been the paparazzi's favourite star kids. The actress, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha, in a recent interview with the Times of India, said that Taimur is not a star, and sometimes she doesn't like her sons getting "constantly clicked". She added that Taimur gets rattled and once asked her why paparazzi click his pictures.

"He (Taimur Ali Khan) doesn't like it. The idea is that his parents are famous. He tells me that you (Kareena Kapoor)and abba (Saif Ali Khan) are famous but why do they like taking my pictures. Because I am not famous. And I told him that yes you're not famous, you are no one; so he is still figuring that why they're taking his pictures. Of course he gets a little rattled, he's just five and a half and he's been constantly clicked but we've also been open about it because I can't go and stop it," Times of India quoted Kareena Kapoor saying.

She added, "Everybody looks at him like a star. But he's not a star, he's an innocent kid, he has no idea about it as long as he gets to live his life. I think he's quite a chilled guy, he kind of understands he's quite ahead of his age. Also now, he can sit and have conversations like his father is explaining something to him, he's bright so let's see I hope he gets to enjoy his life the way he wants."

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed Taimur in 2016 and Jeh in 2021.

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor's Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Aamir Khan will hit the theatres tomorrow (August 11).