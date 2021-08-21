Kareena Kapoor Kisses Baby Jeh In New Pic From Maldives. He Is 6 Months Old Now

Kareena Kapoor shared this picture.(Image courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan )

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's second child Jeh is six months old now. Can't believe it? Yes, time sure flies. Kareena Kapoor marked baby Jeh's six-month birthday by sharing a brand new picture from Maldives. For those who don't know, Kareena Kapoor and her family of four (including Saif and her sons Taimur and Jeh) are currently enjoying a vacation in Maldives. On Saturday, Kareena shared a picture featuring herself and Jeh on Instagram. The picture features Kareena Kapoor holding Jeh in her arms as she places a gentle kiss on the little munchkin's head. Kareena can be seen acing her signature hair bun in the picture. The background of the picture is formed by a picturesque view of the serene sea. In the picture, Kareena Kapoor can be seen dressed in a blue bralette and pink bottoms.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Kareena wrote a loving note dedicated to Jeh. "Love, happiness, and courage to you always. Happy 6 months my life," Kareena Kapoor wrote in the caption of the post.

Kareena Kapoor's post prompted a barrage of comments from her fans as well as celebrities. Among others, Sophie Choudry and Neha Dhupia commented on her post. Both Neha and Sophie dropped heart emojis in the comments section of Kareena Kapoor's post.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan checked into Maldives last week. The couple celebrated Saif Ali Khan's 51st birthday at the travel destination. Kareena marked Saif's birthday with a picture of the family clicked in Maldives.

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium. She will soon be seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and Karan Johar's period-drama Takht.