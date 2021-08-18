'Gone With The Wind': Kareena Kapoor Captions Her New Pic From Maldives

Kareena Kapoor shared this picture.(Image courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan )

Highlights Kareena Kapoor dropped a brand new picture on her Instagram story

The picture is from her Maldives vacation

She can be seen enjoying the Maldives weather

Actress Kareena Kapoor, who is currently enjoying the time of her life with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, and sons Taimur and Jeh in Maldives, just gave us a glimpse of her vacation. For those who don't know, Kareena checked into Maldives last week ahead of Saif Ali Khan's birthday and since then, the family of four are having a blast there. The 40-year-old actress dropped a new picture from her holiday on her Instagram stories. In the picture, Kareena can be seen enjoying the Maldives weather. She can be seen posing as the wind blows her hair. Not to mention, Kareena Kapoor looks as glowing as ever. Sharing the picture on her Instagram story, Kareena wrote:" Gone with the wind." Well, going by the picture, we can say that it seems true.

Take a look at the picture here:

As mentioned above, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have been in Maldives since last week. Earlier this week, Kareena marked Saif's birthday with the coolest family picture featuring her, Saif, Taimur and Jeh from the travel destination. She also dropped another picture that features Kareena and Saif chilling in a swimming pool. In the caption of the post, Kareena extended birthday greetings to Saif and wrote: "Happy birthday to the love of my life... To eternity and beyond with you is all I want."

Check out the post here:

Kareena Kapoor, who is mother to two sons, recently made it to the headlines after launching her book 'Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible.' She termed the book as her third baby while introducing it to her fans. The actress has written candidly about the struggles that she faced during her pregnancies. She has also jotted down tips and suggestions for pregnant women in the book.

In terms of work, Kareena will soon be seen in the film Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Aamir Khan. She will also be seen in Karan Johar's period-drama Takht.