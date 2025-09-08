Kareena Kapoor Khan Dances To <i>Fevicol Se</i> At Birmingham Event. Internet Divided Over Viral Video

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently graced a jewellery store launch event in Birmingham, UK, and grabbed major attention with her moves. She set the dance floor on fire with her performance.

The actress attended the launch event in a custom Manish Malhotra ensemble. However, it was her dance to Fevicol Se that sparked mixed reactions online. During the event, Kareena was asked to recreate her iconic dance number, Fevicol Se, from Salman Khan's Dabangg 2.

And, in her signature style and charm, she nailed it.

Watch here:

Ever since the video from her dance performance surfaced on Reddit, it has left the internet divided.

While some couldn't stop praising Kareena Kapoor's grace and elegance, a few pointed out that the actress felt a bit awkward with the choice of the song.

A user said, "The audience could've asked for any other song of hers - she has literally so many graceful hit songs. She performed very gracefully here given the song selection".

Another person expressed, "Poor Kareena looks awkward trying hard to perform because she took all the money. The guys in the background are equally awkward trying to cheer her on".

In reply, someone added, "Yaar 25 years in this industry this is her bread and butter".

"I LOVE her confidence. Her fans asked her to perform and she obliged. Bollywood stars are known for their iconic songs and they dance on their meet and greets with fans," said a fan of hers.

For the event, Kareena picked a custom Manish Malhotra saree embellished with intricate silver zari and precious gemstone work. She styled the six yards of elegance with a halter-neck blouse and striking diamond jewellery.

On the work front, Kareena will next appear in Meghna Gulzar's Daayra, co-starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead. Besides the crime drama, she also has an untitled major Pan-India film, as well as the sequel to Veere Di Wedding, on her list.