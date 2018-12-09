Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan Watch Sara Ali Khan's Kedarnath

Kareena Kapoor with Saif Ali Khan at the Kedarnath screening.

Saif Ali Khan managed to take some time off his busy schedule and finally watched his daughter Sara Ali Khan's debut film Kedarnath. On Saturday, a special screening was organised at a studio in Juhu,Mumbai, which was attended by Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. That's not it! Kareena Kapoor's mother Babita also accompanied the star couple at the screening. Kareena was dressed in a fairly casual manner. She was seen wearing a casual white t-shirt, which she paired with a pair of black track pants. She accentuated her look with a black denim jacket. Saif too was dressed in a casual outfit. He opted for a blue t-shirt, which he paired with a pair of beige coloured three fourths and he also wore a red bandana. Here are the pictures from the screening:

Kedarnath released in theaters on Friday and it opened to mixed reviews. However, Sara Ali Khan received massive praise from the critics as well as Bollywood celebs for her performance. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, described Sara Ali Khan as the "biggest asset" of the film and wrote: "The biggest asset of Kedarnath is Sara Ali Khan, as self-assured a debutante as any we have seen in recent years. The actress may have got here because of the family she was born into, but nothing that she does in Kedarnath would suggest that she undeserving of this opportunity. She frequently steals Rajput's thunder, especially in the more intense sequences. She is confident, measured and convincing."

Kedarnath stars Sara Ali Khan opposite actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film showcases the story of a Hindu pilgrim Mukku (Sara) and a Muslim porter Mansoor (Sushant), who fall in love during a trek to Kedarnath. The plot is set against the backdrop of the 2013 Kedarnath floods.

Sara Ali Khan is currently busy with the promotional duties of her second film Simmba, co-starring Ranveer Singh. Directed by Rohit Shetty, Simmba will hit the screens on December 28.

