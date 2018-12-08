Kedarnath Box Office Collection day 1: Sara Ali Khan And Sushant Singh Rajput's Film Takes A 'Healthy Start'

Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput in a still from Kedarnath (Image courtesy taranadarsh)

Highlights Kedarnath's business over the weekends is "crucial" Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath Kedarnath is set against the backdrop of 2013 Kedarnath floods

Kedarnath starring Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput has taken a "healthy start", trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted. On the opening day, the Abhishek Kapoor-directed film collected Rs 7.25 crore. "Kedarnath takes a healthy start. Business picked up during the course of the day... Saturday and Sunday business crucial... Friday Rs 7.25 crore (India business)," Taran Adarsh tweeted. However, Kedarnath has not been able to steal the thunder from Rajinikanth's 2.0, which hit the screens last week. The film "stayed strong" despite new release and is expected to show "substantial growth" over the weekend. "2.0 (Hindi version) stayed strong, despite a new release (Kedarnath) eating into the screens, shows and footfalls... Expected to show substantial growth on second Saturday and Sunday. Will cross Rs 150 crore today... (Week 2) Friday Rs 5.85 crore. Total: Rs Rs 145.60 crore.(India business)," Taran Adarsh tweeted.

#Kedarnath takes a healthy start... Biz picked up during the course of the day... Sat and Sun biz crucial... Fri Rs 7.25 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 8, 2018

#2Point0 stayed strong, despite a new release [#Kedarnath] eating into the screens, shows and footfalls... Expected to show substantial growth on second Sat and Sun... Will cross Rs 150 cr today... [Week 2] Fri 5.85 cr. Total: Rs 145.60 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 8, 2018

Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath. Though the film received a lukewarm response, critics have praised Sara's performance. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee in his review for NDTV gave the film 2 stars out of 5. Of Sara Ali Khan's performance in the fil, he wrote: "The biggest asset of Kedarnath is Sara Ali Khan, as self-assured a debutante as any we have seen in recent years. The actress may have got here because of the family she was born into, but nothing that she does in Kedarnath would suggest that she undeserving of this opportunity. She frequently steals Rajput's thunder, especially in the more intense sequences. She is confident, measured and convincing."

Kedarnath is set against the backdrop of 2013 Kedarnath floods. Sara Ali Khan plays the role of a Hindu girl Mandakini/Mukku, who falls for Mansoor, a Muslim porter, who helps pilgrims cover the Kedarnath trek.

