Kareena Kapoor-Amrita Arora's Gym Video Will Boomerang Your Mood From Lazy To Motivated

Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora are gym buddies

Highlights Kareena and Amrita go to the same gym Malaika Arora also works out in the same gym Kareena is best friends with the Arora sisters

Head to Kareena Kapoor's work-out videos from some gym inspo, no really! Kareena Kapoor burns the floor down during her work out regimes and mostly always joining her for her gym sessions are her best friends - the Arora sister Amrita and Malaika. Amrita recently shared a boomerang video on her Instagram with the caption: "And we're back!" and added the tag "fit is the new skinny" to it. All it took Amrita and Kareena to motivate their Instafam is the brief boomerang video of these two doing cardio exercises. "Oh no! I better get my gym routine going too. Your videos are inspiring!" read a comment while another added: "You do it with so much of grace. Good on you gals."

Check out Kareena and Amrita's work out video here:

Kareena Kapoor, whose reputation as a fitness enthusiast matches that of her acting skills, recently walked the ramp as show stopper for Shantanu and Nikhil for the grand finale of the Lakme Fashion Week looking like this.

Kareena also effortlessly makes her gym looks stylish and trendy, something which Saif Ali Khan teasingly commented on saying he gets the first preview at home. Last year, pictures of Kareena and Malaika from their pilates class went crazy viral and you'll soon know why.

Kareena has also often been trolled as the Internet thought she looked "skinny" and "malnourished" in some of her photos but she turned a deaf ear to the haters and carried on setting body goals. Her most striking transformation has been from after Taimur was born to the sets of Veere Di Wedding.

Kareena Kapoor's next film is titled Good News, which co-stars Akshay Kumar. She has also been roped in for Karan Johar's Takht.