Kareena And Karisma Remember Rajiv Kapoor On His Death Anniversary: 'Miss You Chimpu Uncle'

Image shared by Karisma Kapoor (courtesy: ntherealkarismakapoor)

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor took to their individual Instagram stories on Thursday to remember late uncle Rajiv Kapoor on the occasion of his death anniversary. Kareena Kapoor shared a picture of her late actor and captioned it "Miss you always Chimpu uncle". Karisma Kapoor on the other hand shared a throwback picture featuring legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor with his three sons, Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor. She captioned the photo, "Chimpu uncle you are missed #RajivKapoor." Similar posts were also put up by other members of the Kapoor clan. Neetu Kapoor shared a photo of Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor where she wrote, "Miss you both a year already."

Actor Armaan Jain shared a beautiful photo of him kissing Rajiv Kapoor with wife Anissa Malhotra sitting beside. "We miss you and love you the most Chimpu Mama," he wrote in the caption. See posts here.

Last year, actor Sanjay Kapoor, who was a close friend of Rajiv Kapoor, had shared a throwback with him, which featured Sanjay Kapoor's wife and The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Maheep Kapoor. "Miss you soooooooooo much Chimps," read his caption.

Rajiv Kapoor, who was widely known for his role in Ram Teri Ganga Maili, died in 2021 following a cardiac arrest. The actor, youngest of the three Kapoor Brothers, Randhir and Rishi had made his Bollywood debut with Ek Jaan Hain Hum in 1983. He starred in films like Zimmedaar, Mera Saathi and Hum To Chale Pardes, among others. He also backed other home productions like Prem Granth and Aa Ab Laut Chalen.

Rajiv Kapoor was set to make a Bollywood comeback after nearly three decades with Ashutosh Gowariker and Bhushan Kumar's joint production, a sports drama titled Toolsidas Junior, co-starring Sanjay Dutt.