Karanvir Bohra, Chetan Hansraj And Other TV Stars Attend Kushal Punjabi's Prayer Meet

Kushal Punjabi's family organised a prayer meet for the late actor at their Mumbai residence on Sunday, which was attended by some of his close friends from the television industry. The TV actor was found hanging at his home in Mumbai's Pali Hill on Friday. The police had also found a suicide note, reported news agency ANI. He was 37. TV actors Karanvir Bohra, Hussain Kuwajerwala, Manish Goel, Chetan Hansraj, Apurva Agnihotri and his wife Shilpa Saklani among other TV actors attended the prayer meet that was organised to remember the late actor.

Karanvir Bohra, who announced the news of his close friend Kushal Punjabi's death in a social media post on Friday, attended the prayer meet on Sunday.

Chetan Hansraj was also photographed arriving at the prayer meet.

Apurva Agnihotri attended the prayer meet with his wife Shilpa Saklani.

Hussain Kuwajerwala and Manish Goel arrived together at the prayer meet.

Kavita Kaushik was also there.

We also spotted Aamir Ali at the prayer meet.

Kushal Punjabi was best-known for his performances in TV shows like Ishq Mein Marjawan, Adaalat, Dekho Magar Pyaar Se, CID and Zindagi Wins. He was also participated as a contestant in reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7 and Fear Factor. He also appeared in movies like Lakshya, Kaal, Salaam-e-Ishq and Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal, to name a few. He is survived by his wife Audrey Dolhen and son Kian.