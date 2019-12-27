Actor Kushal Punjabi, 37, Found Hanging At Mumbai Home, Cops Find Suicide Note

Television stars mourned Kushal Punjabi. (Image courtesy: itsme_kushalpunjabi)

Highlights Kushal Punjabi died at the age of 37

He had worked in shows like Ishq Mein Marjawan and Hum Tum

Kushal Punjabi had also appeared in reality shows

Television actor Kushal Punjabi, who had worked in shows like Ishq Mein Marjawan and Hum Tum, died at the age of 37. The actor was found hanging at his Pali Hill residence and cops have found a suicide note at his residence, reported news agency ANI.

Karanvir Bohra announced the news of Kushal Punjabi's death on social media and wrote: "Your demise has shocked the hell out of me. I'm still in denial, Kushal Punjabi. I know you are in a happier place, but this is unfathomable. The way you lead your life really inspired me in more ways than one.... but what was I to know. Your zest for dancing, fitness, off-road biking, fatherhood and above all that, that smiling face of yours, your happy-go-lucky nature your warmth all that was such ingenuity. I'm gonna miss you so much #kushlani. You will always be remembered as a guy who lived a full life."

Several television stars such as Karan Patel, Shweta Tiwari, Jay Bhanushali and Baba Sehgal also expressed grief over Kushal Punjabi's sudden death. Karan Patel paid a tribute to the actor and wrote: "RIP, my brother. Guess It's true when they say, "The happiest Faces hide the most saddened hearts". Seeing your spirit and zest for life, never in my wildest dreams would I have thought that you will bid your final goodbye to life in a way that will send a chill down our spines every time we think of you. Kushal Punjabi, you will be missed forever. Hope and pray you are in a better place. Still can't believe you're gone. Gone too soon."

Actor Baba Sehgal wrote: "I just cannot come to the terms that Kushal is no more. Always ready to face challenges of all kinds and such an adorable father. He was a friend but more like a younger brother to me. RIP #KushalPunjabi."

I just cannot come to the terms that Kushal is no more. Always ready to face challenges of all kinds and such an adorable father. He was a friend but more like a younger brother to me. RIP #KushalPunjabipic.twitter.com/GZxdgp5t3A — Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) December 27, 2019

Kushal Punjabi is survived by wife Audrey Dolhen and son Kian. The actor had appeared in a number of movies such as Lakshya, Kaal, Salaam-e-Ishq and Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal. He had also featured in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and Fear Factor. The actor had also worked in shows like Kasam Se, Dekho Magar Pyaar Se and Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa among more.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Helplines: AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)

Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm)

Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)