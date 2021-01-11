Karanvir Bohra Remembers Kushal Punjabi On His First Death Anniversary

Karanvir Bohra shared this image. (courtesy karanvirbohra)

Karanvir Bohra remembered his late friend and TV actor Kushal Punjabi on his first death anniversary on Sunday. Kushal Punjabi was found hanging at his home in Mumbai's Pali Hill in January last year. He was 37. Posting a throwback picture with Kushal Punjabi and actor Chetan Hansraj, Karanvir Bohra wrote a note. He wrote in his post: "It's been over a year that you left us Kushal Punjabi." An emotional Karanvir Bohra added, "Can't forget the times we have had, this picture was taken in Goa exactly 10 years back, remember this party Chetan Hansraj? What times! Would want to remember you on just good times bro. I pray that you are in a happy place Kushlani. Your family must be missing you so much. My prayers for them too. #omnamoshivaya." Kushal Punjabi is survived by his wife Audrey Dolhen and son Kian.

Karanvir Bohra and Chetan Hansraj, along with other TV actors attended Kushal Punjabi's funeral and prayer meet last year. Karanvir Bohra was the first celeb to mourn Kushal Punjabi's death on social media. An excerpt from his post read, "Your death has shocked the hell out of me. I'm still in denial. Kushal Punjabi. I know you are in a happier place, but this is unfathomable. The way you lead your life really inspired me in more ways than one but what was I to know. Your zest for dancing, fitness, off-road biking, fatherhood and above all that, that smiling face of yours, your happy-go-lucky nature your warmth all that was so genuine."

Kushal Punjabi was best-known for his performances in TV shows like Ishq Mein Marjawan, Adaalat, Dekho Magar Pyaar Se, CID and Zindagi Wins. He was also participated as a contestant in reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7 and Fear Factor. He also appeared in movies like Lakshya, Kaal, Salaam-e-Ishq and Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal, to name a few.