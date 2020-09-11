'I'm Not Dead,' Tweets Kushal Tandon To Karanvir Bohra After Being Confused With Late Actor Kushal Punjabi

Kushal Tandon shared this image. (courtesy: therealkushaltandon)

TV star Karanvir Bohra was left red-faced after confusing two actors with the first name Kushal in a post related to Suicide Prevention Day. "I loved Kushal Tandon so much," he wrote in a tweet responding to a news report on a mental health awareness campaign he is spearheading - only, he meant actor Kushal Punjabi, who died by suicide last December at the age of 37. "Sorry, not Kushal Tandon but Kushal Punjabi, typo," Karanvir Bohra clarified in a follow-up tweet. However, the damage was done. Kushal Tandon responded to the actor's post twice - once to declare himself not dead, the next to rib Karanvir, an expectant father, about staying off the bottle.

main zinda hoon I am not dead https://t.co/F4fM5K76PJ — KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) September 10, 2020

Don't drink more u have a baby comming on ur way https://t.co/F4fM5K76PJ — KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) September 10, 2020

Karanvir Bohra was profuse in his apologies. "Sorry sorry bro, it was a typo. I love you too and you know that," he tweeted back. Karanvir also named a suspect - Chennai Express actor Nikitin Dheer. "That Nikitin Dheer is the chingari, I'm sure he sent it to you," he wrote.

That @nikitindheer is the chingari, I'm sure he sent it to you https://t.co/490goYvabR — Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) September 10, 2020

The ribbing didn't end there - actor Arjun Bijlani also corrected Karanvir in a tweet, as did many others.

Kushal Punjabi, star of TV shows like Ishq Mein Marjawan and Kasam Se, was found dead at home in Mumbai last December. He left a suicide note. Kushal, who also appeared in films such as Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal and Lakshya, is survived by his wife and young son. Karanvir Bohra, star of Kasautii Zinddagii Kay and other shows, was among those who shared tributes to Kushal Punjabi. Karanvir and wife Teejay Sidhu, parents to twin daughters, recently announced that they are expecting again.

Kushal Tandon is a familiar face from the TV soaps Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behena Hai and Beyhadh. He also contested on Season 7 of reality show Bigg Boss.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.) Helplines: 1) Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health - 1860-2662-345 / 1800-2333-330 (24 hours) 2) TISS iCall - 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)