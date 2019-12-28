Kubbra Sait, Karanvir Bohra, Arjun Bijlani And Other TV Stars Pay Last Respects To Kushal Punjabi

Karanvir Bohra, Kubbra Sait and Arjun at Kushal Punjabi's funeral.

Highlights Kushal Punjabi was found dead at his Pali Hill home on Friday

His funeral was held on Saturday afternoon

Kubbra Sait arrived with Sushant Singh at the funeral

Television actor Kushal Punjabi committed suicide on Thursday night in Mumbai. He was 37. His funeral was held on Saturday afternoon, where actress Kubbra Sait and other TV stars, including Karanvir Bohra, Arjun Bijlani and Dhradhti Dhami paid their last respects. Other celebrities from the television industry such as Chetan Hansraj, Shenaz Treasury, Sushant Singh, Bakhtiyar Irani, his wife Tanaaz and sister Delnaaz, Jasveer Kaur, Shilpa Saklani, her husband Apurva Agnihotri, Chaitanya Choudhary, Eijaz Khan, Kavita Kaushik, Karan Grover and his wife Poppy Jabbal also attended the last rites of Kushal Punjabi. Kubbra Sait was photographed arriving with Sushant Singh. Karanvir Bohra and Arjun Bijlani were among the first ones to arrive at Kushal Punjabi's residence.

See the pictures from Kushal Punjabi's funeral here:

Dhrashti Dhami at Kushal Punjabi's funeral. Chetan Hansraj at Kushal Punjabi's funeral. Shenaz Treasury at Kushal Punjabi's funeral. Bakhtiyar Irani arrived with his wife Tanaaz and sister Delnaaz. Jasveer Kaur got emotional at the funeral. Shilpa Saklani and her husband Apurva Agnihotri were also there. Chaitanya Choudhary at Kushal Punjabi's funeral. Eijaz Khan and Kavita Kaushik at Kushal Punjabi's funeral. Karan Grover and his wife Poppy Jabbal at the funeral.

Kushal Punjabi, who starred in films like Lakshya and Kaal, was found dead at his Pali Hill home on Friday. The actor was found hanging and the police also found a suicide note, reported news agency ANI. His friends and colleagues from the industry, such as actors Farhan Akhtar, John Abraham, Ranvir Shorey, filmmaker Kunal Kohli, Hazel Keech, Tusshar Kapoor, Karanvir Bohra, Karan Patel and Dalljiet Kaur expressed their grief and shock on social media.

Shocked and saddened to hear of Kushal Punjabi taking his own life. Have fond memories of working with him on Lakshya and witnessing him kick everyone's behind at boot camp. You will be missed brother.

Condolences to the family. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) December 27, 2019

I have known Kushal Punjabi since he was a kid. He was always an all rounder, a rare mix of talent and hard work. His commitment and dedication were an inspiration to everyone around him. I'm very sad that he's gone. I'm even sadder that he gave up. RIP. — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) December 27, 2019

Absolutely shocked to hear about #KushalPunjabi met him a few days ago at a play I'd gone to watch. What goes on inside someone's mind, the pressures we deal with, no one else can know. Prayers & Strength to the family in these hard times. — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) December 27, 2019

Shocked and saddened to wake up to the news of the demise of actor @PunjabiKushal Had recently shot with him for a forthcoming film! RIP #kushal — Tusshar (@TusshKapoor) December 27, 2019

Kushal Punjabi is survived by wife Audrey Dolhen and son Kian. He is known for TV shows like Ishq Mein Marjawan, Adaalat, Dekho Magar Pyaar Se, CID and Zindagi Wins. He was also a contestant on reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7 and Fear Factor. Kushal Punjabi had also appeared in movies like Lakshya, Kaal, Salaam-e-Ishq and Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal.