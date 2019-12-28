Kubbra Sait, Karanvir Bohra, Arjun Bijlani And Other TV Stars Pay Last Respects To Kushal Punjabi

Other celebrities from the television industry such as Chetan Hansraj, Shenaz Treasury and Sushant Singh also attended Kushal Punjabi's funeral

Karanvir Bohra, Kubbra Sait and Arjun at Kushal Punjabi's funeral.

Television actor Kushal Punjabi committed suicide on Thursday night in Mumbai. He was 37. His funeral was held on Saturday afternoon, where actress Kubbra Sait and other TV stars, including Karanvir Bohra, Arjun Bijlani and Dhradhti Dhami paid their last respects. Other celebrities from the television industry such as Chetan Hansraj, Shenaz Treasury, Sushant Singh, Bakhtiyar Irani, his wife Tanaaz and sister Delnaaz, Jasveer Kaur, Shilpa Saklani, her husband Apurva Agnihotri, Chaitanya Choudhary, Eijaz Khan, Kavita Kaushik, Karan Grover and his wife Poppy Jabbal also attended the last rites of Kushal Punjabi. Kubbra Sait was photographed arriving with Sushant Singh. Karanvir Bohra and Arjun Bijlani were among the first ones to arrive at Kushal Punjabi's residence.

See the pictures from Kushal Punjabi's funeral here:

Dhrashti Dhami at Kushal Punjabi's funeral.

Chetan Hansraj at Kushal Punjabi's funeral.

Shenaz Treasury at Kushal Punjabi's funeral.

Bakhtiyar Irani arrived with his wife Tanaaz and sister Delnaaz.

Jasveer Kaur got emotional at the funeral.

Shilpa Saklani and her husband Apurva Agnihotri were also there.

Chaitanya Choudhary at Kushal Punjabi's funeral.

Eijaz Khan and Kavita Kaushik at Kushal Punjabi's funeral.

Karan Grover and his wife Poppy Jabbal at the funeral.

Kushal Punjabi, who starred in films like Lakshya and Kaal, was found dead at his Pali Hill home on Friday. The actor was found hanging and the police also found a suicide note, reported news agency ANI. His friends and colleagues from the industry, such as actors Farhan Akhtar, John Abraham, Ranvir Shorey, filmmaker Kunal Kohli, Hazel Keech, Tusshar Kapoor, Karanvir Bohra, Karan Patel and Dalljiet Kaur expressed their grief and shock on social media.

This is how I remember u ... we spoke a few days back... u were excited about the circuit race ... u were happy to be fit .... u were as encouraging as always ... no one has ever posted a newspaper article like this showing the excitement like u always did... in the worst of my times u stood by me and held me tight .... u were always there kushal and I want u here forever .... I can't not call u anymore... I can't believe these people teling me this shit about u ... u were strong as hell and I know nothing could make u this weak... someone plzzzz tel me this is some stupid gimmick... tell me it's not true.... Kushal please call me and laugh about it ... please don't let anyone tell me u r not there anymore ... I refuse to believe it ..... I refuse to believe this ........ I love u kushal and u r in front of my eyes right now smiling and talking about ur son telling me how naughty he is... please someoneeee tel me this is not true!!!!

A post shared by Dalljiet Kaur (@kaurdalljiet) on

Why is it that it all comes down to one thing..... "being alive" Why the only thing left of someone who was full of life and full of stories is just a "memory" ...my heart is aching kushal that it will come down to reality today ... it will come down to ashes... I m not in the zone to believe this ... I don't want to see it... I m not going to! Yes typing this is venting out ... it used to be my diary in the 90s n now it's this... I don't know if I can say goodbye yet... I don't want to. I can't get ur face off my eyes... u r still smiling kushal ... u r smiling whereever u r ... n I know u will keep spreading the love that was in abundance ... in ur heart! I love u kushal and I always will.... I hate this feeing of moving on with our worldly commitments... I don't know what is the right thing to do anymore... what is the right way to feel this .... what is one supposed to do when u fee this heaviness in the heart?

A post shared by Dalljiet Kaur (@kaurdalljiet) on

Kushal Punjabi is survived by wife Audrey Dolhen and son Kian. He is known for TV shows like Ishq Mein Marjawan, Adaalat, Dekho Magar Pyaar Se, CID and Zindagi Wins. He was also a contestant on reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7 and Fear Factor. Kushal Punjabi had also appeared in movies like Lakshya, Kaal, Salaam-e-Ishq and Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal.

