Karan Kundra's Mushy Birthday Post For Girlfriend Anusha Dandekar Will Make You Go 'Aww'

Karan Kundra with Anusha Dandekar. (Image courtesy kkundrra)

On VJ Anusha Dandekar's birthday, television actor Karan Kundra shared the cutest birthday post on his Instagram profile. Karan, who has been dating Anusha for more than four years and had co-hosted the TV reality show MTV Love School with her, shared a loved up picture of himself with Anusha along with a mushy caption. On Wednesday, Karan shared a picture, in which Anusha can be seen curled up in his arms as he plants a kiss on her cheek. In his post, Karan described Anusha as the "most beautiful girl inside and out" and wrote: "Happy birthday to the most beautiful girl inside and out! Not a day goes by without me discovering something new and wonderful about you. Cheers to another year of spreading happiness and positivity and may all your dreams come true, my love." The post received over 1 lakh likes within an hour on Instagram and the comments section was replete with birthday wishes for Anusha.

Take a look at Karan Kundra's post here:

Meanwhile, Anusha Dandekar's colleagues also shared loved-up birthday wishes for her. Malaika Arora, who co-judged India's Next Model along with Anusha, posted a birthday wish on her Instagram story and wrote: Happy birthday, you lovely, crazy, stylish girl. Love you."

Screenshot of Malaika Arora's Instagram story. Screenshot of Malaika Arora's Instagram story.

Ankita Konwar,whose husband Milind Soman was one of the co-judges on India's Next Model along with Anusha, shared multiple pictures on her Instagram profile and she wrote: "You gorgeous, sweet, smart, loving and uncorrupted soul, you are beautiful in and out," read an excerpt from Ankita Konwar's post.

Anusha Dandekar gave her Instafam a sneak peek of her birthday celebrations on her Instagram posts. "Birthday Eve's should be with family. Blessed to have mine in one room, once a year and the extended family also. Happy Birthday to me."

Anusha Dandekar stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with the TV show MTV Dance Crew. Anusha has hosted shows like MTV Teen Diva, India's Next Top Model.

Karan Kundra has featured in TV shows like Kitani Mohabbat HaiYeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, Gumrah End Of Innocence. Karan has also been a part of Bollywood films like Mubarakanand 1921 among others. He will next be seen in Alankrita Shrivastava's Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.