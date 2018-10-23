On Malaika Arora's Birthday, Karisma Kapoor, Neha Dhupia And Others Post Wishes On Social Media

Karisma Kapoor with Malaika Arora. (Image courtesy: therealkarismakapoor)

Happy birthday, Malaika Arora! The diva blows out 45 candles on her birthday cake today. On her special day, her closest friends, colleagues and fans posted on the social media, expressing their love and shared some of the cutest messages for her. Malaika's BFFs like friends Karisma Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Farah Khan, and others have shared birthday wishes for her. Actress Karisma Kappor, who happens to be a close friend of Malaika and is frequently spotted at partied with her, shared a lovely picture pf herself along with Malaika on her Instagram story (which appears to be from a party)and wrote: "Happy birthday Malla."

Take a look at all the birthday wishes here:

A screenshot of Karisma Kapoor's Instagram story. A screenshot of Karisma Kapoor's Instagram story.

Neha Dhupia also shared a throwback picture from the sets of Koffee With Karan 5, when they appeared on the show as members of the jury. Check out Neha's Instagram story here:

A screenshot of Neha Dhupia's Instagram story. A screenshot of Neha Dhupia's Instagram story.

Here's what choreographer Farah Khan shared:

A screenshot of Farah Khan's Instagram story. A screenshot of Farah Khan's Instagram story.

Malaika's India's Next Top Modelco-judge Anusha Dandekar shared a beautiful post for her. She shared a video of herself with the birthday girl and accompanied the post with a beautiful caption. Anusha wrote: "Happy Birthday to this gorgeous woman! It's the best to know when you are inspired by someone and they are exactly how you imagined and even more! Then you get to work with them and they are beyond. To the realest, most stunning, beautiful soul. So easy to love you inside out! Have a magical year ahead... with many more reasons to laugh out loud."

This is what we are talking about:

Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar shared a throwback picture from the cruise and wrote: "Wish you all the love on your birthday, beautiful. Happy birthday."

Meanwhile, Malaika's sister Amrita Arora struck gold in the family photo archive and shared an oh-so-adorable throwback picture. She wrote: Happy birthday darling Malaika Aarora. Keep living your best life. Why am I circled in this pic?"

On the work front, Malaika Arora currently features as a judge on the fourth season of television reality show India's Next Top Model. Besides that, she recently featured in the song Hello Hello from Vishal Bhardwaj's Pataakha. Malaika Arora is best-known for her dance performances to songs such as Chaiya Chaiya, Munni Badnaam Hui and Anarkali Disco Chali among others.