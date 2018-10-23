Birthday Girl Malaika Arora Is Really Unrecognisable In This Throwback Memory. Pic Inside

Malaika Arora is celebrating her birthday in Italy (courtesy malaikaarorakhanofficial)

First, Happy Birthday, Malaika Arora! While she's celebrating her 45th birthday in Los Angeles, we spotted a wonderful birthday greeting for Malaika on her sister Amrita's Instagram. "Happy birthday darling Malaika Arora, keep living your best life," wrote Amrita for the priceless piece of throwback gold in which baby versions of the Arora sisters can be seen addressing at the cameras with adorable expressions. While you may think that the one circled on the left is Malaika, it isn't actually - that's Amrita, who cleared the confusion with a note as post script: "Why am I circled in this pic?" she added in the caption. Malaika was quick to acknowledge the birthday post and agreed that the photo is indeed cuteness overloaded: "This is an adorable pic." Malaika and Amrita's friend Shweta Bachchan Nanda also gave a shout-out to the younger versions of the Arora sisters and wrote: "Cuties."

Malaika Arora is really unrecognisable in this photo, don't you think?

Meanwhile, Malaika is living the "best life" indeed and here's how Malaika's envy-inducing birthday trip looks like. On Instagram, she was spotted 'chilling' in locations such as Italy's Milan, then Lake Como and more recently in Los Angeles.

Last year, Malaika Arora posted about receiving early birthday wishes on August 23 after Wikipedia got her birthday wrong (it was corrected soon after). "Hi everybody ....I just want to clarify it's NOT my birthday today. Wikipedia seems to have screwed up and got it all wrong. Thanks for all the love and way, way too early wishes.... My birthday is on the 23rd of October. Do mark that in your calendars now," she wrote.

Malaika Arora, best known for her dance numbers such as Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali and Hoth Rasiley. Malaika, who co-judged India's Next Top Model Season 3, is also on the judges panel of India's Got Talent.