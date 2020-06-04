Karan Johar's Son Yash Is A 'Jewel Thief.' Here's What He Did

Yash in a still from the video posted by KJo. (Image courtesy: karanjohar)

Another day, another scene from Karan Johar's house. The director, whose Instagram is filled with adorable videos of his twins Yash and Roohi, shared a new episode of "Lockdown With The Johars" on Thursday and it is really hilarious, courtesy "jewel thief" Yash. The new video starts with Roohi playing with what appears to be a bracelet and Yash checking out her other jewelry. "Roohi, I believe you are throwing a party," Karan asks his little girl in the video after which Roohi replies: "No, Yash is having a party." When Karan gives Yash compliments for wearing Roohi's necklace by calling him "pretty," the little munchkin replies: "I am not pretty, I'm Yash bhaiya." LOL.

While Karan asks the duo if they think his mom Hiroo Johar is pretty, Yash suddenly runs away with Roohi's necklace. "He's run away with your jewelry. Go, get your jewelry, he's a jewel thief," Karan can be heard saying at the end of the clip.

Watch the ROFL video here:

