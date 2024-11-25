Karan Johar's LOL Post About His Singlehood: "I Stood On A Cliff And Shouted..."

Karan Johar and his singlehood - an eternal love story. The director-producer, who loves to make fun of himself, shared a LOL post commenting on his singlehood on his Instagram stories. The post read, "I'm so single right now that I stood on a cliff and shouted I love you and my echo replied I just want to be friends." Karan Johar often talks about his relationship status - sometimes in a light-hearted way and at times with a profound dignity.

Earlier in a chat with Faye D'souza, Karan said that he has been in "one and a half relationships" in his entire life and while he was actively seeking companionship in his 40s, he stopped looking for it after turning 50. Karan said, "I am single and haven't been in a relationship for a very long time. In fact, I have been in one and a half relationships in my entire life. I can't tell you how much I enjoy my single status. I don't think I can change it now. Forget sharing a bathroom or bedroom or your space or schedule, I think the power of your day is with you. Your responsibility is to your children and your mom, that's about it."

He continued, "I did feel the vacuum when I turned 40, but when I turned 50, I felt like I didn't want it. I am not blocking it, but now I don't see it happening actively. I have gone through agencies, blind date situations, and met people in the country, and out of the country, now if I find it well and good, I don't feel the need for it at all."

Karan started his Bollywood career as an assistant director in Aditya Chopra's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995). Karan made a comeback as a director with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023) last year. The film did moderate business at the box office.