Karan Johar Says There's "No Logic, Only Conviction" In SS Rajamouli's Films

Karan Johar recently shared the formula behind making any film a blockbuster - conviction in one's craft. In a conversation with Komal Nahata for his YouTube channel, Game Changers, Karan Johar shared how a director's conviction could be the driving force for a film.

To prove his point, Karan Johar cited the example of SS Rajamouli and one of his biggest hits RRR. Karan Johar said SS Rajamouli's films lack logic but they thrive on his "conviction".

"Conviction is very important. If you look at anything, especially if you analyse the journey of the best filmmakers, you'll see that the biggest hits are built on conviction. Logic doesn't matter in a film. Take any film by Rajamouli sir, for example. Where do you see logic? You only see conviction. And when conviction comes to the forefront, even the audience believes in it," said Karan Johar.

The filmmaker also cited the box-office spinners of recent times, which made a mark as the director made the audience believe in his seemingly "un-believable" world.

"Look at the biggest films - whether it's Animal, RRR, or Gadar - these films are made with conviction. If you can defeat a thousand people with a single hand pump, that's conviction, right? Anil Sharma believes that Sunny Deol can do this. That is pure conviction.

"This is something I want every filmmaker to have in their DNA because then, I believe, we can make any film a blockbuster. The only problem arises when you start doubting yourself, second-guessing the audience, and focusing too much on logic," Karan Johar added.

Karan Johar and SS Rajamouli share a cordial work-relationship. Karan Johar was one of the presenters of the Hindi version of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Karan Johar made a directorial comeback with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023) after a 7-year break.