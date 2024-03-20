New Show Alert: Meet The Tribe Cast, Introduced By Karan Johar

The team of The Tribe. (courtesy: primevideoin)

Drop whatever you are doing and head straight to Karan Johar's Instagram timeline. The filmmaker has shared a post dedicated to The Tribe — an upcoming Prime Video series backed by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment Pvt Ltd. In the picture shared by KJo, we can spot the leading cast — Alanna Panday, Alaviaa Jaaferi, Srushti Porey, Alfia Jafry, Aryaana Gandhi, and Hardik Zaveri (more on this later). Phew. Sharing the big news, Karan Johar wrote, “Young, unafraid and chasing an epic dream, The Tribe are a group of Indian influencers who have been set up to crack global fame in...Los Angeles! Are they ambitious or asking for trouble?”

Replying to the update, content creator Sufi Motiwala wrote, “How I would've loved to be on this just wilding.” Alanna Panday's mother, Deanne Panday, dropped heart-eye emojis in the comments.Take a look at Karan Johar's post below:

Let us tell you some tidbits about The Tribe's leading cast:

1. Alanna Panday: Alanna Panday is an influencer with over one and a half million followers on Instagram. Her content centres around lifestyle. She is also the cousin of Bollywood actress Ananya Panday. Alanna's father, Chikki Panday, is the brother of Ananya's father, Chunky Pandey.

2. Alaviaa Jaaferi: The daughter of actor and comedian Javed Jaffrey, Alaviaa Jaaferi enjoys a great following on Instagram. Her social media timeline is all things pretty. From clothes to beauty brands, Alaviaa does it all with utmost ease.

3. Srushti Porey: As per her Instagram bio, Srushti Porey is a “lazy Taurus” based in LA. One thing that we can say after watching her feed is that Srushti loves beaches.

4. Alfia Jafry: The gorgeous diva is the daughter of Indian filmmaker Rumi Jaffery. In 2021, Alfia made headlines in the entertainment industry when she got married to businessman Amir Mohammad Haq. Her wedding was a star-studded affair with Neetu Kapoor, Tusshar Kapoor, Ritesh Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Satish Kaushik, Javed Akhtar, and Shabana Azmi in attendance.

5. Aryaana Gandhi: She is an Indian-born musician who relocated from Mumbai to LA in 2019. Aryaana gained popularity among Gen Zs with her versatile vocals, particularly after the release of her first single "Stockholm Syndrome" with US rapper O.T. Genasis.

6. Hardik Zaveri: The young man is the founder of CollabTribe. According to the official LinkedIn page, “CollabTribe is a movement started by like - minded individuals who want to document, places and people that they believe in. It is a culture of its own and via Social Media, we want to re - brand how brands are usually represented.”

About the show – The Tribe revolves around the story of the young Indian influencers, who are aiming for global fame in Los Angeles, America. The project has been directed by Omkar Potdar.