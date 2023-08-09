Karan Johar On Getting Hate: 'Saw My Mother Literally Crumble'

Image instagrammed by Karan Johar. (Courtesy: Karan Johar)

Filmmaker Karan Johar has been currently savouring all the joys coming his way, courtesy his latest directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Despite getting mixed reviews from critics, the movie is having a solid run at the box office so far. However, praise and harsh criticism are part and parcel of the glamour profession and Karan Johar is familiar with both of them in equal measures. During a recent conversation with Sucharita Tyagi, Karan Johar opened up about how he dealt with trolls and how it affected his mother Hiroo Johar. The filmmaker also confessed that he is now comfortable in his skin and he "has nothing to lose anymore".

Karan Johar told Sucharita Tyagi, "In the last three years, I felt there was a lot of hate that was coming my way and it had really taken a toll on my mom. I saw her literally crumble under that because she used to watch TV channels. She was reading stuff online. She was watching TV anchors screaming and shouting and saying the most godawful things, demonising me for some reason. Then there were people who were kind of writing the same on Twitter and other social media platforms." Amid backlash and hate, Karan Johar quit Twitter as well.

This whole episode started a few years back when Kangana Ranaut called Karan Johar the "flagbearer of nepotism" on his show Koffee With Karan. Karan Johar was also tagged "movie mafia" by Kangana. Addressing the tag hurled at him, Karan said, "All I had to be was resilient at that time because I had to be strong for my own mom and for myself. You feel kind of naked after that has happened. Abhi toh kapde utar di hai sabne. Abhi kya chupana? Kiss se ladna? (I have nothing to hide anymore) Everyone anyway has kind of stormed into your life, made assumptions. They don't know the person I am. They just made this perception of mafia or something they keep talking about. They don't know how a producer on a daily basis is trying to get his or her cast."

Karan Johar has rerturned to the seat of a director after seven years. His last directorial was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Karan Johar has directed movies like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, My Name Is Khan. Karan Johar also completed 25 years as a director this year.