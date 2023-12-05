Karan Johar On Anxiety: 'I've No Fear In Saying That I'm On Medication'

Karan Johar shared this image. (courtesy: karanjohar)

Karan Johar, who has always been vocal about his mental health journey, opened up on his ordeal with anxiety during a press conference for his show Koffee With Karan 8 recently. The filmmaker said, "What happens to me or anybody else, it can happen to anybody. It doesn't mean you need a trigger, sometimes it is a result of many things, sometimes there's a trigger. When I spoke about my anxiety, it was to share a part of life that exists. That exists today as well, while I speak. I've no fear in saying that I'm on medication," PTI quoted Karan Johar as saying.

In an earlier episode of Koffee With Karan 8 this season, Karan Johar and guest Deepika Padukone opened up on their mental health journeys. Karan Johar spoke about the "legit (anxiety) attack" he experienced at the launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) earlier this year. Karan Johar recalling the incident said, "The legit attack I had was at the NMACC launch. I remember Varun Dhawan was staring at me. I was sweating. I didn't even realise my face was full of sweat. Varun came and he was like, 'Are you okay?' My hands were shaking. And then he took me to an empty room. I first thought it was a cardiac arrest. I didn't know what I was going through. I got out of my jacket, which was long and elaborate. I just left in half an hour. I went back home and I just went to my bed and I cried. I didn't know why I was crying."

Karan Johar is the director of films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, My Name Is Khan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. He directed Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. He is also producing a film starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead and another project with Sidharth Malhotra, titled Yodha.