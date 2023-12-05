Asked If He Misses Shah Rukh Khan On Koffee With Karan, Karan Johar Said This

Shah Rukh Khan with Karan Johar. (courtesy: karanjohar)

Karan Johar recently hosted a press conference, where he extensively talked about his chat show Koffee With Karan 8. During the conference, the filmmaker was asked if he misses Shah Rukh Khan on the couch. To this Karan Johar replied, "I just know that if there is any megastar who has earned his right to speak when he needs to is Shah Rukh Khan. I, of all the people, have been his closest friend and family and should understand that. I have that leverage, because he is family to me, I can ask him and request him and he has never said no to me. So I never asked because I know he didn't want to be in that situation of dilemma, where he has to say no to me. I pick and choose what I ask for. He is somebody who matters the world to me, he is family to me, he is my older brother, he is everything. I know when the right time is there I will ask him."

Karan Johar added during the session, "And I know when he wants to speak, he will. When he does, it'll be extraordinary because no one gives interviews better than Shah Rukh Khan. Nobody speaks better than him. When he speaks on a global platform or a national platform, he is just the wizard of words. He is truly the emperor not just on screen but off screen. There's a lot of collective love for him, is because of the man he has been to us off screen."

Karan Johar added with a dose of humour, "I don't miss him that way, because I have Koffee With Karan with him every night. Almost every evening, Shah Rukh, Gauri, his family and I meet. I'm having those conversation. I understand why you might miss him, but I'm satiated because he's a big, huge part of my existence."

Shah Rukh Khan has been MIA from the Koffee With Karan couch for the last few seasons. Speaking of the 8th season of Koffee With Karan, the show witnessed some of the biggest stars on the couch from Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kajol-Rani Mukerji, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, to Bobby and Sunny Deol, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday among others. Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal are Karan Johar's next guests on the show.