Koffee With Karan 8: Kiara Advani And Vicky Kaushal With A Side Of Sidharth Malhotra

Still from a video shared by Karan Johar. (courtesy: karanjohar)

Attention folks, Karan Johar is back with the newest Koffee promo and blessing the chat show with their presence this week are Lust Stories co-stars Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal or as host Karan Johar puts it, "the beauty and the Bahadur (Vicky Kaushal recently starred in the biographical drama film Sam Bahadur)." Going by the promo, the recent episode promises drama, revelations and takes the viewers are on a whirlwind journey of getting up close and personal with the two celebs. The two whose personal life has been much talked about in the previous seasons on the couch, were seen shedding some more light on their life after marriage.

One of our favourite segments is the one where Karan mentions that the last time Vicky Kaushal was featured alongside Kiara's current husband, Sidharth Malhotra. He goes on to say, “The last time I interviewed Vicky, he was with your husband.” In response, Kiara blushes and shares, “When Sid came for that episode, we had just returned from Rome, where he proposed to me.” Vicky then says, “He played it really well.”

We also get a few glimpses of the two stars performing the hook steps of some Bollywood songs. We can also hear Kiara saying, "Is dress mein itna hi hoyega (I can do only this much in this dress)."

The promo was shared by KaranJohar on his Instagram feed with a caption that read, "The beauty & the bahadur are all things candid as they take the koffee kouch in the new episode of #KoffeeWithKaranS8!."

Watch the promo below:

ICYMI, Karan Johar kick-started season 8 of Koffee With Karan with a bang. The filmmaker welcomed Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in the first episode. Next up, we saw the Deol brothers—Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, appearing side by side on the show. The two talked about their success, failures as well as their family bond and a lot more. They were followed by Sara Ali Khan-Ananya Panday and Kareena Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra-Varun Dhawan and Rani Mukerji and Kajol.