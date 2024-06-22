Karan Johar Is The Latest Celeb Fan Of Chandu Champion: 'Kartik Aaryan Gives His Career-Best Performance'

Karan Johar with Kartik Aaryan. (courtesy: iffmelbourne)

Filmmaker Karan Johar is the latest celebrity fan of Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion, starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. Sharing a poster of the film on his Instagram stories, KJo wrote, "Kabir Khan directs this brave and inspiring life tale like a love letter to the human spirit." Karan Johar gave a shout out to Kartik Aaryan's performance in the film and he wrote, "Kartik Aaryan gives his career-best performance with a humane and honest portrayal... A must watch."

The Kartik and Karan Johar dynamic has been in the news ever since Dharma Productions announced the recasting of Dostana 2 in 2021. Kartik Aaryan was initially meant to star in the film. The duo reunited at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne in August last year and the photo went viral, naturally. The two were also spotted chatting at an award show last year. The duo announced a film together in 2023.

On Kartik Aaryan's 33rd birthday last year, Karan Johar announced that he will produce a film starring Kartik Aaryan. Without sharing much details about the project, Karan Johar wrote, "Kickstarting today with some special news on a special day! Extremely thrilled to announce Dharma Movies and Balaji Motion Pictures coming together for a film helmed by the exceptionally talented Sandeep Modi. I find myself elated to also announce the supremely talented Kartik Aaryan as our lead for this story that will unfold in cinemas on 15th August, 2025."

Kartik Aaryan made his Bollywood debut with Luv Ranjan's 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama and he has been a part of movies such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Luka Chuppi, Guest Inn London and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. He also starred in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal. He also featured in Netflix's Dhamaka. His line-up of films also includes Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri.