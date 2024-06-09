Kartik Aaryan On The Rift With Karan Johar: 'Main Tab Bhi Silent Tha And Ab Bhi...'

Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan. (courtesy: iffmelbourne)

Kartik Aaryan, who is gearing up for his much-awaited release Chandu Champion, recently addressed the past rift with Karan Johar in an interview with The Lallantop. Speaking on the alleged rift that emerged after his exit from Dharma Productions' Dostana 2, Kartik said, "Dekhiye, woh boht purani baat ho gayi. Kai bar bahut miscommunication hota hai aur kai bar bahot cheezein out of proportion bhi chali jati hai aur sepcifically jab voh likha jata hai to voh sound kuch aur karta hai." (This news is quite stale now. Many a time, there is miscommunication or something is blown out of proportion especially when something is written and it sounds completely different)."

Without divulging much details, Kartik said that work is his first priority and he doesn't want to get involved in any controversy. Kartik Aaryan told The Lallantop, "Main tab bhi silent tha and ab bhi silent hoon un baaton pe. Main bas 100 pratishat kam karta huin, lekin jab bhi aise koi khabar aati hai ya koi controversy aa jati hai to main apne shell mein rehta huin, main shant rehta huin. Main un cheezon mein zyada ghusta hoon, aur naa kuch prove karne se mujhe kuch milta hai." (I was silent when the news came about and I choose to stay silent even now. I am 100% focused on my work and when controversies of such nature happen, I stay calm about them. I don't get involved a lot in them and I don't have to prove anything to anyone by getting involved)."

FYI, Dharma Productions shared an official announcement in 2001 mentioning the recasting of the much-hyped project Dostana 2. The statement read, "Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain dignified silence - we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D'Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon (sic)." Following the announcement, rumours of rift between Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan surfaced though the actor and the director tried to maintain silence on the subject in all these years.

Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar hit the headlines when they shared the stage at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023. On Kartik's birthday last year, Dharma Productions and Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms Ltd jointly announced a film featuring Kartik in the lead. It will be directed by Sandeep Modi and it is slated to release on August 15, 2025.