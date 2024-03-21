Karan Johar Decodes His LOL Expression In Viral Video Of Varun Dhawan Touching His Feet: 'Deep Denial Of My Age'

Varun Dhawan and Karan Johar at the event. (courtesy: karanjohar)

At the Prime Video event hosted in Mumbai earlier this week, Karan Johar was the host. As Karan Johar introduced Varun Dhawan's new project Citadel Honey Bunny on the stage, the actor touched Karan Johar's feet and his expressions were too good to miss. Karan Johar, on his Instagram story, shared a picture of the moment and he wrote, "Varun Dhawan seeking my "blessings"... My expression in deep denial of my age. Varun, you are my friend yaar. Baap mat bana mujhe (Mere andar ka wanna be Gen Z jaag gaya)." Varun Dhawan, responding to Karan Johar's post, wrote, "You seek blessings of those who you love and have deep admiration for. I know you are just 21."

Take a look at Varun Dhawan and Karan Johar's Instagram exchange here:

Karan Johar gave Varun Dhawan his big Bollywood break with the 2012 film Student Of The Year, which also marked the Bollywood debut of Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra. Before his Bollywood debut, Varun Dhawan worked as an Assistant Director in Karan Johar's 2010 film My Name Is Khan.

Varun Dhawan and Karan Johar have frequently collaborated on films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Kalank, Jugjugg Jeeyo - all the films have been backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Varun also had a special appearance in the song Heart Throb from Karan Johar's 2023 directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Varun Dhawan's next project, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor, will also be backed by Dharma Productions.