Karan Johar Celebrates Birthday In New York As Bollywood Wishes Him On Social Media

Karan Johar posted his birthday look on Instagram. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Happy birthday darling @karanjohar ... like u smiling like this.. not pouting sooo upset im missing ur birthday bash pic.twitter.com/FlLCrkiAyT — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) May 25, 2018

.@karanjohar sending warm wishes and lots of happiness your way!

Happy Birthday pic.twitter.com/nYdQajGMFp — Madhuri Madhura Sane (@MadhuriDixit) May 25, 2018

Throwback to the day you taught me how to pout!! But ive learnt so much more from you Karan. Happpy happpy bday!!! They really dont make humans like you anymore .. @karanjoharpic.twitter.com/0wVSdOOyAz — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) May 25, 2018

Karan Johar turns 46 today and it wouldn't be wrong to say that he is one of Bollywood's most loved filmmakers (the many birthday posts prove that). The director surely knows how to party in style and for his special day, he reportedly threw an intimate terrace party for his close friends in New York. KJo gave us a sneak peek into his lavish party, after he uploaded a story on his Instagram handle. Karan was reportedly joined by his close friends such as Shweta Bachchan Nanda , Manish Malhotra and Kaajal Anand. The Dharma Productions owner even shared his birthday look and we must say, he looked a million bucks in a perky black and white Masaba Gupta blazer, which he paired with torn denims and sneakers.This is what Karan Johar wore to his party.Karan Johar's closest friends, colleagues and fans posted on the social media, expressing their love and shared some of the cutest messages for him. Alia Bhatt , who made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's, wrote: "Happy birthday my father, my friend, my life teacher, my selfie-teacher! I must've done something right in my last life to deserve an all in one relationship with a beautiful soul like you."Take a look at Alia Bhatt's post here.Fashion designer and one of KJo's closest friends, Manish Malhotra, who has been friends with the director for 25 years, had the sweetest message for the director. Here's what he wrote: Anushka Sharma , who was a part of Karan Johar'swrote: "May your pout grow stronger, sassier and snazzier with each year." Almost the entire film fraternity poured in heart-warming wishes for KJo. Here are a selected few:On the work front, Karan Johar is currently producing, which is scheduled to release on November 23. The film starring tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria is directed by Punit Malhotra.