Karan Johar Celebrates Birthday In New York As Bollywood Wishes Him On Social Media

Highlights
- Karan Johar celebrated his 46th birthday in New York
- He threw an intimate terrace party
- The film fraternity wished him on social media
This is what Karan Johar wore to his party.
Karan Johar's closest friends, colleagues and fans posted on the social media, expressing their love and shared some of the cutest messages for him. Alia Bhatt, who made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year, wrote: "Happy birthday my father, my friend, my life teacher, my selfie-teacher! I must've done something right in my last life to deserve an all in one relationship with a beautiful soul like you."
Take a look at Alia Bhatt's post here.
Fashion designer and one of KJo's closest friends, Manish Malhotra, who has been friends with the director for 25 years, had the sweetest message for the director. Here's what he wrote:
Happy happy birthday my dearest bestest friend @karanjohar have a wonderful year ahead 25!years of friendship and working together..and many more years to come and may you keep making the most wonderful films and keep being the spirited person that you are #karanjohar #friendship #friendslikefamily #Bff @mmalhotraworld
Anushka Sharma, who was a part of Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushqil, wrote: "May your pout grow stronger, sassier and snazzier with each year."
Happy birthday darling @karanjohar ... like u smiling like this.. not pouting sooo upset im missing ur birthday bash pic.twitter.com/FlLCrkiAyT— Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) May 25, 2018
.@karanjohar sending warm wishes and lots of happiness your way!— Madhuri Madhura Sane (@MadhuriDixit) May 25, 2018
Happy Birthday pic.twitter.com/nYdQajGMFp
Throwback to the day you taught me how to pout!! But ive learnt so much more from you Karan. Happpy happpy bday!!! They really dont make humans like you anymore .. @karanjoharpic.twitter.com/0wVSdOOyAz— Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) May 25, 2018
On the work front, Karan Johar is currently producing Student Of The Year 2, which is scheduled to release on November 23. The film starring tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria is directed by Punit Malhotra.