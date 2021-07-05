Karan Johar Can't Wait To Announce His Next Film As A Director - 'A Love Story Embedded In The Roots Of Family'

How excited are you about Karan Johar's next venture (courtesy karanjohar)

Karan Johar can't wait to announce his next film as a director and we can't wait for the details either! The 49-year-old filmmaker, on Monday evening, revealed in social media posts that he is all set to make a comeback as a director after a hiatus of five years. Karan Johar last directed 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Sharing a video of some of his favourite behind-the-scene moments from films sets, Karan Johar said: "Personally, my primary passion always lies behind the camera. Telling stories, creating a world filled with a multitude of colours, eternal music, emotions... I feel it's time to go back to my favourite place, on set. And to create what I adore the most, love stories."

Karan Johar's big reveal is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon: "I'm extremely excited to announce my next film tomorrow. A love story that is deeply embedded in the roots of family."

"This is the beginning of a new journey and my way back home - all at once. It's time to go back to my favourite place, it's time to create some eternal love stories from behind the lens. A very special story, truly immersed in the roots of love and family," KJo wrote in his tweet.

Karan Johar's big announcement comes days after he shared the details of his new production venture - a film on late lawyer-activist C Sankaran Nair, who was also the former President of the Indian National Congress in 1897. Dharma Productions' new film, titled The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair, will be directed by Karan Singh Tyagi.

Karan Johar made his debut as a director with 1998 movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and has helmed films such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, My Name Is Khan and Student Of The Year. He has also directed segments in anthologies such as Bombay Talkies, Lust Stories and Ghost Stories.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar's upcoming list of films as a producer include big budget projects such as Sooryavanshi, Brahmastra, Dostana 2 and Meenakshi Sundareshwar. He also has the web-series starring Madhuri Dixit in the line-up.