For Kapil Sharma 'Everyday Is Sunday,' Shares Pics From His Work Diaries

Kapil Sharma shared this picture. (courtesy: kapilsharma)

Thank you, Kapil Sharma, for making our working Sunday look better. Reason? His latest update on Instagram. According to the comedian, if you love your job then there is “no Sunday or every day is Sunday”. Well said, Kapil Sharma. He has shared the thoughtful note along with a series of pictures. He looks dashing in a sweatshirt and jeans. The caption read, “When you love your job then there is no Sunday or every day is Sunday. Good morning. BTW [By the way] which one should I select for my next profile picture ?”

Before motivating us with his Sunday post, Kapil Sharma was busy celebrating his wife Ginni Chatrath's birthday. To make the day even more special, Kapil Sharma picked some pics from their Dubai holiday and wrote, “Happy birthday my love Ginni Chatrath. Thank you for adding beautiful colours to my life. May God bless you with all the love and happiness of this universe.” To this, TV actress Jasmin Bhasin said, “She is a sweetheart.” Actor Anupam Kher left a red heart under the post.

Kapil Sharma will be next seen in Zwigato. The Nandita Das film also stars Shahana Goswami in the lead role. The movie had its world premiere at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival. Along with a poster of the film, Kapil wrote, “Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives are proud to announce that our film Zwigato, written and directed by Nandita Das, starring Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami, will have its World premiere at the prestigious 47th Toronto International Film Festival [TIFF] 2022 in the ‘Contemporary World Cinema' section.”

Zwigato also made its way to the Busan Film Festival this year. Sharing his experience at the 27th Busan Film Festival, Kapil Sharma wrote, “Thank you Busan for all the love. Going back with all the beautiful memories.”

Kapil Sharma is currently busy with his show The Kapil Sharma Show.