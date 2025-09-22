<i>Kantara Chapter 1</i> Trailer Draws Mixed Reactions: "Rich In Quality" But "Lacks Wow Factor", Says Internet

The official trailer of Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 has been unveiled and is already creating a stir online. Fans have been sharing their views on this much-anticipated prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara and are eagerly waiting for its theatrical release.

What's Happening

The trailer has sparked mixed reactions across the internet. One user wrote on X, "Really liked the trailer of #KantaraChapter1. It feels like a sequel that genuinely has a story to tell, not just a quick cash grab. If it were, they would've leaned heavily on old moments in the trailer itself. Excited to see where this one goes! Loved the visuals."

Another commented, "Some frames don't just tell a story, they feel like a prayer. #KantaraChapter1 #KantaraChapter1Trailer."

Echoing the intensity, a fan added, "In #Kantara Part 1 we witnessed 10 minutes of god-level madness in the climax. But in #KantaraChapter1 the whole movie seems to be in god-level madness. Now can't wait for Oct 2nd."

However, not all reactions were glowing. Some struck a cautious tone, with one user noting, "Kantara first was amazing, its BGM and VFX were fantastic, it gave us goosebumps. Kantara Chapter 1, the prequel of Kantara, is missing this. In the trailer the mesmerising scenes are missing. Let's wait for the film, how it will go."

Another added, "Some frames look absolutely RICH in quality… but the trailer cut felt underwhelming, missing that one big high moment. The story too looks kind of generic, though hopefully it still has surprises in store."

Kantara: Chapter 1 Trailer

The trailer opens with a young Shiva asking, "Why did Appa vanish in exactly this spot?" a question that draws viewers back to the roots of the saga and sets the stage for a tale of origins and unresolved mysteries.

It introduces Berme (Rishab Shetty), depicted as the chosen one sent by the gods whenever mankind strays into adharma (unrighteousness). The story builds on the myth of the Kantara forest, where a Brahmarakshasa is said to dwell, warning outsiders against entering its sacred grounds.

Meanwhile, Prince Kulashekara (Gulshan Devaiah) dismisses the legends and asserts dominance over the Indigenous people, while Berme's growing closeness with Princess Kanakavathi (Rukmini Vasanth) stirs tensions within the royal family.

Background

Kantara: Chapter 1 serves as a prequel to Kantara, aiming to expand on its legacy by uncovering the origins of its traditions and conflicts.

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner, the film is set for a worldwide theatrical release on October 2.