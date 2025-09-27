<i>Kantara Chapter 1</i> Advance Booking Day 1: Rishab Shetty's Film Goes Housefull In Karnataka

With the trailer of Kantara: Chapter 1 recently released, anticipation for the film starring Rishab Shetty is running high. Much to the excitement of fans, advance booking in Karnataka has already opened.

What's Happening

According to Sacnilk, on the first day of advance booking, the film sold 47,210 tickets across all languages, earning Rs 4.11 crore.

In Karnataka alone, the collection stood at Rs 3.92 crore with blocked seats. Bengaluru recorded the highest numbers at Rs 3.13 crore, followed by Kundapura at Rs 3.82 lakh and Davanagere at Rs 3.81 lakh.

Background

Kantara: Chapter 1 features a massive war sequence crafted with the help of national and international specialists.

Over 500 skilled fighters and 3,000 people were involved in filming the scene, which was shot on rugged terrain across a 25-acre town over 45-50 days. The makers describe it as one of the biggest sequences ever attempted in Indian cinema.

Produced by Hombale Films, Kantara: Chapter 1 is among the year's most-awaited releases. The creative team includes music director B. Ajaneesh Loknath, cinematographer Arvind Kashyap, and production designer Vinesh Banglan, who have worked to shape the film's visual and emotional landscape.

The film is set to release in cinemas on October 2 in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English.

Earlier during filming, reports surfaced about the death of junior artist MF Kapil, with the All Indian Cine Workers Association alleging that he drowned while shooting a scene in the Souparnika River, Karnataka.

However, the producers later issued a clarification, stating that "the incident did not happen on the set and that no filming took place on that day."