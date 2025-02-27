<i>Kannappa</i>: Akshay Kumar And Vishnu Manchu Unveil The Teaser Of The Pan-India Epic

Kannappa is an upcoming historical epic based on the Hindu legend of Kannappa, a devotee of Shiva.

The teaser was unveiled earlier today and exclusively shown to media attendees at the event. The same will be available to the audience on March 1, 2025.

Present at the event, were Akshay Kumar, actor-producer Vishnu Manchu, director Mukesh Kumar Singh, and other key members of the cast and crew.

The event was honoured by the gracious words of Mr Vinay Maheshwari, the Executive Producer of the film. The teaser delves deeper into the historical narrative of devotion, sacrifice, and grandeur.

The film, directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by M. Mohan Babu, aims to take audiences on a visual and emotional journey, concocting traditional storytelling with modern filmmaking techniques.

Akshay Kumar shared his excitement about stepping into the role of Lord Shiva, "At first, I wasn't sure but Vishnu's unwavering belief that I was the right person to bring Lord Shiva to life on the big screen in Indian cinema truly convinced me. The story is powerful and deeply moving, and the film has turned out to be a visual masterpiece. I'm honoured to be a part of this incredible journey."

Vishnu Manchu, who portrays the titular character, Kannappa, said, "This film is not just a project for me; it's a personal journey. I am currently visiting all the Jyotirlingas across India, and I've felt a deep, spiritual bond with the story of Kannappa. It's a tale of unwavering faith and sacrifice that touches the soul. Having icons like Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, and Prabhas join us on this journey gives me immense pride, because we believe this story, filled with devotion and divine power, should reach every person across the world. It's a message that transcends borders and speaks to the heart of humanity."

Mukesh, the director, spoke about the honour of directing actors like Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, and Prabhas. He spoke about how all the actors were extremely collaborative in their approach.

The film is set to release in theatres worldwide on April 25, 2025.