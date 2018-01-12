Kangana Ranaut's 8-Bedroom Mansion In Manali Costs 30-Odd Crores: Reports

Kangana Ranaut trended a great deal last week after photos of what reported to be her newly-refurbished mansion in Manali did the rounds on social media. While the photos of the European-themed bungalow are indeed breath-taking, the details are all the more overwhelming. How would you like an eight bedroom space with step-out balconies in each? And also a rooftop glass conservatory? Yep, these are the things Kangana's mansion boasts of, reported DNA. The 30-year-old actress reportedly purchased the bungalow for Rs 10 crores right after the success of her 2014 movie Queen and then invested another Rs 20 crores over the years for luxury additions and other renovations.
Speaking to DNA, a source close to the actress said: "It's an eight-bedroom house with all the windows opening to a view of the mountains. Each room has a step-out balcony. There is a rooftop glass conservatory, so that there is ample sunlight during the winters." The report adds that the bungalow also includes a dining room with spectacular views and a living room with a fireplace for winter months and that it has been designed by Shabnam Gupta. Kangana has also reportedly asked for home decor products from local handicrafts and handloom collections.
Kangana has also apparently been making regular trips to Manali to supervise the renovation work. "Kangana has been making regular visits to her hometown to check on the progress of the place. She just got back from Manali two days ago in time for the shoot of a reality show," DNA quoted the source as saying.
Look what #KanganaRanaut gifted herself on the New Year's! pic.twitter.com/vRE5Dvti2w— Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaFanClub) January 5, 2018
HQ | Inside scans of Kangana's spunky apartment, featured exclusively in the May/June 2017 issue of Architectural Digest India pic.twitter.com/LjvtHBdWbV— Kangana Ranaut Daily (@KanganaDaily) May 6, 2017
Last seen in Simran, Kangana Ranaut is looking forward to release Manikarnika-The Queen of Jhansi soon. She is also all set to appear on TV show India's Next Superstar, which has Karan Johar as a judge.