Kangana Ranaut Shoots For Karan Johar's TV Show. See Pics

Actress Kangana Ranaut was spotted on the sets of reality show, which is co-judged by filmmakers Karan Johar and Roiht Shetty. Remember when Karan Johar told news agency PTI that he would "happily, lovingly and respectfully welcome her on the show" whenever the showrunners will invite her? Well, the day is here. Kangana, dressed in a red outfit, was spotted getting out of her vanity van on the sets of. Kangana and Karan Johar last television appearance together (yes,) opened the nepotism debate and it will be interesting to see what happens now.See pictures of Kangana getting ready to shootwith Karan Johar.Before shooting for the episode Kangana told Mumbai Mirror : "I am looking forward to being on the show. It is a professional commitment for which I'm being paid. What is delightful is that Karan is okay with doing the show with me and seems to be slowly warming up to me."is talent hunt show, the winner of which will get a role in one of Karan Johar or Rohit Shetty's film. The show's tagline is, which Kangana told Mumbai Mirror described her perfectly. "I am the epitome of the tagline being a self-made woman and actress myself, which is precisely why the channel wants me.I have not gone back on my ideology. I stick to what I believe in," she said.At the time of the show's announcement, the Internet thought this reality show is Karan Johar's way of giving his image ('flagbearer of nepotism,' as Kangana had said last year) a 'makeover.' But KJo told PTI: "I don't think this tagline was an answer from my side to anything. Lot of people want to be part of the entertainment industry but it is difficult to find a platform. We are providing this platform to all those who are talented."will go on air from Saturday and the first guest of the show will be Priyanka Chopra.(With inputs from PTI)