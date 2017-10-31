Kangana Ranaut: Worked Towards Mental Fitness To Overcome Barriers Kangana Ranaut: "I worked towards becoming a better version of myself and did not let anything or anyone deter my path to success"

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Kangana Ranaut in Mumbai. New Delhi: Highlights I worked towards becoming a better version of myself: Kangana Kangana says she has 'experienced inequality on the professional front' Kangana's next film is Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi Queen star from achieving her goals. The 30-year-old actress told news agency IANS that she worked towards her 'mental fitness' to make every obstacle look miniscule. Kangana said: "I worked towards my mental fitness and while the determination and zeal to reach the end had made every other obstacle look miniscule, I set out to face them. Slowly but steadily,



Kangana occupied the center-stage for debates about nepotism in Bollywood after she tagged Karan Johar as the 'flagbearer of nepotism' on his talk show, Koffee With Karan. The debate took many twists and turns but Kangana answered each question boldly. "I have personally experienced inequality on the professional front, on several occasions, and have fought my way up the ladder to stand shoulder to shoulder with my male counterparts. I identify very strongly with the campaign," Kangana told IANS.



Last month, around the release of her film Simran, Kangana featured in headlines for her



"Not belonging to a lineage makes the path to success in my industry automatically harder. I belong to a humble family that has no connection to Bollywood. My passion and dreams brought me to a junction, but the tracks ahead had to be laid by me and each step was unfathomably difficult," Kangana told IANS.



Kangana Ranaut is currently making Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi.



(With inputs from IANS)



Actress Kangana Ranaut says that she has faced 'inequality on the professional front,' but nothing deterred thestar from achieving her goals. The 30-year-old actress told news agency IANS that she worked towards her 'mental fitness' to make every obstacle look miniscule. Kangana said: "I worked towards my mental fitness and while the determination and zeal to reach the end had made every other obstacle look miniscule, I set out to face them. Slowly but steadily, I worked towards becoming a better version of myself and did not let anything or anyone deter my path to success," reports IANS.Kangana occupied the center-stage for debates about nepotism in Bollywood after she tagged Karan Johar as the 'flagbearer of nepotism' on his talk show,. The debate took many twists and turns but Kangana answered each question boldly. "I have personally experienced inequality on the professional front, on several occasions, and have fought my way up the ladder to stand shoulder to shoulder with my male counterparts. I identify very strongly with the campaign," Kangana told IANS.Last month, around the release of her film, Kangana featured in headlines for her legal feud with her Krrish 3 co-star Hrithik Roshan . At that time, Kangana had alleged that she was advised by certain industry members to initiate a fight against the Roshans and nonetheless, she went ahead."Not belonging to a lineage makes the path to success in my industry automatically harder. I belong to a humble family that has no connection to Bollywood. My passion and dreams brought me to a junction, but the tracks ahead had to be laid by me and each step was unfathomably difficult," Kangana told IANS.Kangana Ranaut is currently making(With inputs from IANS)