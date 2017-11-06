Kangana Ranaut To Star As Arunima Sinha In Biopic: Reports Kangana Ranaut is currently filming Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

Actress Kangana Ranaut seems to be on a biopic spree this year. The 30-year-old actress, who is currently prepping for, will feature in Arunima Sinha's (first woman amputee to climb the Mount Everest) biopic, say reports . "The makers were to decide between Kriti Sanon and Kangana Ranaut. Since the latter's schedule looked packed because she's shooting for, they were skeptical. But, Arunima took the final call on the lead," Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying. Arunima Sinha is a national level volleyball player, who was pushed from a running train, in 2011. As a result, one of her legs had to be amputated below the knee.Of the biopic the source also said, "The biopic on Arunima will be shot in a straight 60-day schedule. Kangana is currently shooting for the Rani Laxmibai biopic in Jaipur. Once the schedule ends in December, she will sign on the dotted line. The director will be finalised in a month."Earlier the reports revealed that Farhan Akhtar had decided to make a film on Arunima Sinha. Arunima told news agency PTI: "Farhan had come to meet me at my place here on May 18 and proposed to make a film on my life highlighting my struggle. I have accepted the offer. Farhan said he wanted to make the film on her so that people could know about my struggle and get motivated just like his moviethrough which life of a great athlete was presented before the world."Kangana was last seen in, which didn't receive a great response at the box office. Recently, Kangana's pictures, dressed as Rani Laxmibai, did the rounds of the Internet. In no time, the pictures went crazy viral on social media. Take a look at Kangana Ranaut, prepping for Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi , here:Last month, around the release of her film, Kangana featured in headlines for her legal feud with herco-star Hrithik Roshan.(With PTI inputs)