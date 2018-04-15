Kangana Ranaut Explains Why She Abstains From Social Media

Kangana Ranaut said that she doesn't find the need to be on 'it' just for the sake and let someone else handle it on her behalf

Updated: April 15, 2018
Kangana Ranaut photographed at an event (Image courtesy - team_kangana_ranaut)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Kangana Ranaut said, "Can't imagine the fact that I am being dishonest"
  2. Her sister Rangoli Chandel's often shares updates on former's life
  3. Kangana has 'Manikarnika' and 'Mental Hai Kya' in the pipeline
Actress Kangana Ranaut says she prefers to abstain from social media because it is very 'consuming,' reported news agency IANS. Kangana, 31, who was speaking at the sidelines of her appearance for a television show had said, "I am not on social media for many reasons and one of them is that I feel it's so consuming. People tell me, open an account because some of them can be brand queries, and they want you on social media; it's mandatory," IANS quoted her as saying. The Queen star also said she doesn't find the need to be on 'it' just for the sake and let someone else handle it on her behalf, which would mean 'being dishonest' with her fans.

"Sometimes your agents tell you just open an account and don't post, or let us post. That's not okay with me, because I have not done anything in my life where I am not involved. I can't imagine the fact that I am being dishonest on some level that someone else is pretending to be me. I am faking that with millions of people and its sort of having a fake relationship," Kangana told IANS.

Kangana's sister and manager Rangoli Chandel often shares an update on former's life, films and appearances through her social media accounts. She recently shared an adorable picture of her son Prithvi Raj with his aunt Kangana on Twitter and captioned it, "....... on a sunshine day!!!"

Kangana Ranaut is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, which also stars Bengali actor Jisshu Sengupta. The Jagarlamudi Radhakrishna-directed film is particularly based on the life of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi and her fight against the British East India Company, highlighting the famous rebellion of 1857. Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is expected to hit the screens this year.

Besides Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Kangana also has Ekta Kapoor's Mental Hai Kya opposite Rajkummar Rao. The duo had previously worked together in 2014 film Queen.

(With inputs from IANS)
 

