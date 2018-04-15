Kangana Ranaut Explains Why She Abstains From Social Media

Highlights
- Kangana Ranaut said, "Can't imagine the fact that I am being dishonest"
- Her sister Rangoli Chandel's often shares updates on former's life
- Kangana has 'Manikarnika' and 'Mental Hai Kya' in the pipeline
"Sometimes your agents tell you just open an account and don't post, or let us post. That's not okay with me, because I have not done anything in my life where I am not involved. I can't imagine the fact that I am being dishonest on some level that someone else is pretending to be me. I am faking that with millions of people and its sort of having a fake relationship," Kangana told IANS.
Kangana's sister and manager Rangoli Chandel often shares an update on former's life, films and appearances through her social media accounts. She recently shared an adorable picture of her son Prithvi Raj with his aunt Kangana on Twitter and captioned it, "....... on a sunshine day!!!"
Take a look at some of Rangoli Chandel's posts on social media featuring Kangana Ranaut:
....... on a sunshine day!!! #massikiddiepic.twitter.com/9WuiNR8clH— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 3, 2018
On her b'day our little Queen gifts herself a greener planet ...May you live long and live a beautiful life .. #HappyBirthdayKanganaRanautpic.twitter.com/kHipLaaiD9— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 23, 2018
When nobody wants a picture and you are the only one trying to make it happen pic.twitter.com/gqAufLnUdx— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 3, 2018
Proud moment for the whole family!! #KanganaRanaut#PMModipic.twitter.com/55oHcC2Tlb— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 20, 2018
And some people r jst bsy posing for the picture #nocontribution#HappyDiwalipic.twitter.com/tcGi1DzNbL— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 19, 2017
Kangana Ranaut is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, which also stars Bengali actor Jisshu Sengupta. The Jagarlamudi Radhakrishna-directed film is particularly based on the life of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi and her fight against the British East India Company, highlighting the famous rebellion of 1857. Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is expected to hit the screens this year.
(With inputs from IANS)