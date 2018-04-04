Kangana Ranaut Wanted A 'One Bedroom' House In Manali, Ended Up With A 'Grand' Bungalow

Highlights
- Kangana was initially apprehensive about investing so much in the home
- But a temple nearby reinstated her faith in the project
- Kangana recently planted several trees in the garden of her bungalow
Kangana said that she was not sure if she should invest all her savings "into something that I don't know if I will be able to relate with." But she said her visit to the Kartikeya temple (situated close to Kangana's place) was a "big indicator" for her. She also named her house after the temple because it was "more for a spiritual purpose." She told Times Of India: "The locals came and they said I should go and visit it. The vibration here is so strong, and when they told me there is this temple, I asked which one is this? And I had read a lot about Kartikeya's mahasamadhi in the Himalayas, and I asked if this is the same place where it took place, and they said yes. And I am like, 'This is it.' So that was this indication for me.
On her birthday (March 23), Kangana planted several trees in the garden of her bungalow. Rangoli shared pictures of Kangana gardening on her birthday.
Kangana Ranaut is currently completing Manikarnika-The Queen of Jhansi and she has also signed up for Ekta Kapoor's Mental Hai Kya.