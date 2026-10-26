Kamya Punjabi Reacts To Kaashvi's 'Manipulation' Remark Against Love Gill

Kamya Punjabi has questioned the way Love Gill is being blamed for her bond with ScoutOP on Bigg Boss 20. The actor took a clear stand amid the ongoing dispute involving Scout's girlfriend, Kaashvi Hiranandani.

The actress has criticised the approach of holding another woman responsible for a partner's actions, saying that maintaining boundaries is the responsibility of the person who is already in a committed relationship.

In a post on X on October 25, Kamya called out Kaashvi and Scout over the controversy, arguing that a partner should be held accountable rather than accusing another woman of manipulation.

“If the bond was real, he would set boundaries, not cut ties. Blaming the other girl for ‘manipulation' just to protect your own committed partner is disgusting and small-minded. Stop pulling another woman down to save your man. Hold him accountable!”

Her post comes amid discussions around Scout and Love's equation in the Bigg Boss 20 house, which recently became a talking point during Weekend Ka Vaar.

Kaashvi confronted Scout over his closeness with Love during the latest episode of Weekend Ka Vaar. She questioned their interactions and appeared unhappy with the comfort level the two contestants shared inside the house.

During the exchange, Kaashvi took a dig at Scout by asking, “How is the massage parlour going, Tanmay?”

She also questioned Love directly about her behaviour towards Scout, asking, “Do you also behave like that with your brothers?”

Love defended herself by explaining why she was comfortable with the interaction. “It felt normal to me because I was in pain.”

Kaashvi also brought up Scout's earlier comparison between her and Love, questioning how he could compare the two women. “How did you think you could compare me with her?”

Scout and Love have been part of the same group since the beginning of Bigg Boss 20. Their circle also includes Aamrapali Dubey, Yung DSA and Aasif Khan. Over the course of the season, Scout, Love and Yung have grown particularly close.

Their frequent teasing, physical interactions and discussions around the game have drawn viewers' attention, with their equation becoming a subject of debate outside the house as well.