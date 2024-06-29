Kamal Haasan On His Limited Screen Time In Kalki 2898 AD: 'Will Have More To Do In The Second Part'

Kamal Haasan as Yaskin in Kalki 2898 AD. (courtesy: vyjayanthimovies)

Kamal Haasan is basking in the success of his latest offering Kalki 2898 AD. Recently, the actor spoke about his limited screen time in the film. During a press meet in Chennai, the actor said, "In Kalki, I have played a small role that makes an appearance for a few minutes only. My real part in the film has only begun and I will have more to do in the second part. So, I watched this film as a fan and I was astonished."

"We have been seeing many signifiers that Indian cinema is moving towards global entertainment, and Kalki 2898 AD is one among them. Nag Ashwin carefully handled the subject of mythology without any religious bias. Across the world, only Japan, China, and Greek civilizations can come close to the Indian heritage of storytelling. Ashwin has chosen stories from that and has executed it with a lot of patience by bringing everyone together," Kamal Haasan added.

ICYMI: Kalki 2898 AD was released across multiple languages on June 27. Within its initial two days in theatres, the movie grossed a remarkable ₹298.5 crore worldwide across all languages. On X (formerly Twitter), the makers of Kalki 2898 AD shared that the film minted ₹298.5 crore in global box office earnings within just two days. On its opening day, the film grossed ₹191.5 crore worldwide.

The film is directed by Nag Ashwin and stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in lead roles.

Kalki 2898 AD features a dystopian world. The post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and is set in the year 2898 AD.

On the work front, Kamal Haasan will be next seen in Indian 2. In the film, he will play the role of Senapathy. The film will hit the theatres on July 12.