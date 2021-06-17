Kalki Koechlin's Baby Daughter Is Too Cute To Be Missed In Her Latest Pic

Kalki Koechlin shared this picture. (Image courtesy: kalkikanmani)

Actress Kalki Koechlin, who welcomed a baby daughter in February last year, on Thursday, dropped a new picture on Instagram and gave us a glimpse of her little munchkin. In the picture, we can see Kalki Koechlin dressed in a comfy T-shirt which had logo of the rock band 'Nirvana' on it. The 37-year-old actress' daughter makes an adorable feature with only her back visible in the picture. It appears that Kalki and her daughter are in the verandah of their house in the picture. While Kalki's T-shirt has Nirvana (state of peace and happiness) written on it, the picture is somewhat contrasting as it seems a little messy with a lot of stuff scattered on the floor. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Kalki wrote: "Perfectly captures my state of mind the past couple of months."

The actress' post received several comments from her fans. Among others, actress Richa Chadha left a comment on Kalki Koechlin's post and wrote: "You're already it."

Take a look at Kalki Koechlin's recent post here:

As mentioned earlier, Kalki gave birth to a baby girl in February last year. She named her baby Sappho. Kalki shares her daughter with her boyfriend Guy Hershberg.

The actress often shares glimpses of her every day life and her baby to her fans through social media posts. Here are some posts featuring Kalki with her daughter:

Kalki Koechlin made her Bollywood debut in 2009 with Anurag Kashyap's film Dev D. She has appeared in several films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Shanghai, Shaitan and many more. Kalki also starred in the Netflix based web-series Sacred Games 2. She was last seen in a segment of the Tamil anthology Paava Kadhaigal.