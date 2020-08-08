After '6 Months Of Exclusive Breastfeeding,' Kalki Koechlin Shares This Pic With Baby Daughter Sappho

Kalki Koechlin with her daughter Sappho. (Image courtesy: kalkikanmani )

To celebrate World Breastfeeding Week, Kalki Koechlin shared a photograph of herself and her little daughter Sappho and we bet it is the cutest thing you will see today. Kalki is currently living with boyfriend Guy Hershberg and their daughter Sappho was born earlier this year. After completing "six months of exclusive breastfeeding," the actress shared the photograph on social media and wrote: "6 months of exclusive breastfeeding today! Phew *brow wipe* Happy breastfeeding week to all those who've trudged through this rough and beautiful road." Kalki also added hashtags such as #breastfeedingweek, #breastfeedingmom, #bondingtime, #24sevenmilkbar and #hanginthere. In the picture, Kalki can be seen holding the little munchkin in her arms while posing for the camera.

Sappho was born on February 7. A couple of days later, Kalki introduced her little bundle of joy to her fans like this: "Please welcome Sappho. Born 07/02/20. She just spent 9 months wrapped up like a momo in my uterus. Let's give her some space. Thank you for all the good wishes and positive energy pouring in. And respect to all the women who go through the intense and gruesome experience of birth, be it vaginal or c section, so many of whom are not given credit or support for the biggest challenges they face, but are expected to do it out of some kind of duty. The process takes a huge toll both psychological and physical and should have the backing of an entire community to truly heal," read an excerpt from her post.

Kalki Koechlin, who was previously married to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, made her Bollywood debut with Anurag's Dev D in 2009. She also starred in Netflix's Sacred Games 2, which Anurag co-directed with Neeraj Ghewan. The actress has featured in a number of films such as Dev D, Shaitan, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Shanghai, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Margarita With A Straw, A Death In A Gunj and Gully Boy among others. She was last seen in web-series Bhram.