Kalki Koechlin Recalls A Producer Told Her To Get Fillers For Laughter Lines: "Wanted To Stab Him With My Fork"

Kalki Koechlin, who believes in speaking her mind, recently addressed the issue of unrealistic beauty standards set by society and how young women fall prey into the trap. Kalki recalled an incident when a producer suggested her to get fillers for her laughter lines. The actress, however, feels comfortable in her skin and she doesn't want to do anything to her face.

While speaking on the BBC World Service podcast Dear Daughter, Kalki Koechlin said, "I remember once a producer telling me...He was talking about an ex of his, and she is quite a famous actress. And he was like, 'Oh, she went a bit too far with the Botox.' And he was like 'All you need is a little filler for your laughter lines'. And I wanted to stab him with my fork. We were having lunch."

"But I kind of held myself back. And I smiled and I said, 'well, I better stop smiling so much. I better laughing so much then.' So I think my approach has been to take it with a pinch of salt and have some humour about it," the Dev D actor recalled.

Kalki added, "That was one moment I remember being 'Gosh! This world and the pressures!' I was in my 30s when this happened and I think I had already lived enough life to not be affected. But I know that 20-year-olds are being told this. And then they feel the pressure to go and change their face very early on."

Kalki also shared she has embraced her wrinkles gracefully. "Now there's a new layer that has come in- age. And the fact that I have wrinkles, and that I'm still in front of the camera. So those wrinkles are very much prominent. I personally don't want to do anything to my face, so I've got to be comfortable with that," she shared.

Kalki Koechlin was last seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Adarsh Gourav, Ananya Panday. She will also be seen in the Tamil film Nesippaya, in which she plays Indirani Jahan, a Portugal-based lawyer.