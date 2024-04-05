Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas And Disha Patani's Shoot Diaries All The Way From Italy

Disha Patani pictured with Prabhas. (courtesy: geethaarts)

Kalki 2898 AD shoot is on and Disha Patani just dropped some BTS action from the film. The actress, on Friday afternoon, shared a couple of pictures and videos from the sets of the film, all the way from Italy. In one of the pictures, she is seen posing with co-star Prabhas. Another click features her with Prabhas and the film's director Nag Ashwin. Additionally, she shared a few pictures of the local graffiti in Italy, some pictures from her make-up session, a glimpse of the serene blue waters, a sun-kissed selfie and a video from a windy (ready very windy day) on the shoot completed the album. Disha Patani captioned the post, "Italy photo dump...Kalki 2898 AD and it was..." and she dropped cold face emoji and sparkles emoji.

Take a look at Disha Patani's post here:

Last month, on the official Instagram handle of the film, Disha Patani and Prabhas' photo from the sets was shared and the caption "Windy Vibes" was added to it.

Kalki 2898 - AD is being directed by Nag Ashwin, who is best-known for directing the National Award winning 2018 biographical drama Mahanati. The film marks Deepika Padukone and Prabhas' first collaborative project, while the actress and Amitabh Bachchan have previously co-starred in the 2015 film Piku. They will also feature together in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Intern, which featured Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro.

The film is being backed by Aswini Dutt, producer and founder of Vyjayanthi Movies. Kalki 2898 - AD will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.