Kalki 2898 AD New Poster: Presenting Bhairava AKA Prabhas From The 'Future Streets Of Kasi'

Prabhas in the poster. (courtesy: Prabhas)

The makers of Kalki 2898 AD dropped a new poster of Prabhas today on their Instagram feed. In the poster shared, Prabhas can be seen looking downwards. He can be seen wearing futuristic spectacles. On Prabhas' biceps, tattoos, carrying special significance, can be spotted. The caption on the poster read, "Introducing Bhairava." Sharing the poster on Instagram, the official handle of Vyjayanthi Movies wrote, "From the future streets of Kasi, Introducing 'BHAIRAVA' from #Kalki2898AD." Kalki 2898 AD is headlined by Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani in lead roles.

A day back, the makers shared an update from the sets of the film. Prabhas and Disha Patani went to Italy to shoot a song for the film. In the picture shared, Prabhas and Disha can be seen posing against a beach location. The caption read, "Windy Vibes". Take a look:

Before this, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD dropped a picture featuring Disha Patani and Prabhas seated in an aircraft. The picture was jointly shared by Kalki 2898 AD and the production house Vyjayanthi Movies on Instagram. The caption read, "A Darling Pic...Italy Diaries ft. Prabhas and Disha Patani."

Back in January, Amitabh Bachchan announced the release date of Kalki 2898 AD by sharing a new poster of the film. The poster, which featured Prabhas, revealed that the film will hit theatres worldwide on May 9. Along with the poster, the megastar wrote, "The story that ended 6,000 years ago. Begins May 9 2024. The future unfolds. Kalki 2898 AD" Take a look:

Kalki 2898 - AD has been directed by Nag Ashwin, who is best-known for directing the National Award winning 2018 biographical drama Mahanati. The film marks Deepika Padukone and Prabhas' first collaborative project, while the actress and Amitabh Bachchan have previously co-starred in the 2015 film Piku.